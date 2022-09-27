3-year-old daughter of OFW dies in SUV hit-and-run in Parañaque

A three-year-old daughter of an OFW died after she was run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Paranaque City that was driven by a 68-year-old driver.

Raymond Sampang, the victim’s father, regrets entrusting the three-year-old with his sons aged 11 and 12. Their OFW mother didn’t even get the chance to see the child, since she had just arrived back home in the Philippines and had to go under quarantine.

“Kung alam ko lang na mangyayari yun, hindi na sana ako nagtrabaho ng araw na ‘yun,” said Sampang.

The victim was also with another toddler during the incident. Both kids went out of the house to look for the victim’s older brother, who was assigned by his father to watch over his younger sibling.

While walking, the SUV turned left and hit the three-year-old. The other toddler was also injured due to the incident. However, the SUV continued to run because its driver allegedly did not know that he had run over someone.

John Bert Lopez witnessed the event firsthand and said that it was nearly impossible for the 68-year-old driver not to have noticed the two kids crossing the road.

“Sabi ko, ‘boss may nasagasaan kang bata, akin na yung susi mo.’ Eh ayaw ibigay. Hindi ko nakita na may bata, ‘yun ang sabi niya. Pero imposible na hindi niya nakita ‘yun, kasi andito pa lang sa humps dapat nakita niya ‘yon,” said witness John Bert Lopez in Jonathan Andal’s report on “24 Oras Weekend“.

Sampang said that the driver did not help them. The police did not allow an interview with the driver who is facing a complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and injury.