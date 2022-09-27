21 rabies deaths, close to 200,000 dog bite cases in Kerala as of September 2022

India’s state of Kerala is under an emerging problem of stray dogs, with cases of dog bites reaching nearly 200,000 as of August 2022 – with 21 rabies-related deaths reported so far.

Five of the 21 victims had received anti-rabies immunizations. Abhirami, a 12-year-old girl from Perunadu in Pathanamthitta district who was bitten in August, was one of them. She’d got three doses of anti-rabies vaccination. Her death on September 5 provoked public outrage, with calls for stricter anti-stray dog legislation.

However, this didn’t stop the public from taking the matter to their own hands – which led to animal cruelty videos for allegedly rabid stray dogs that circulated on social media in the aforementioned country.

In one case – a street dog, allegedly suspected of biting people, was beaten to death and publicly hanged up in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Furthermore, more than a dozen stray dogs were discovered dead in various sections of the southern state, apparently as a result of poisoning.

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that killing stray dogs will not address the problem and that a scientific solution must be developed to resolve the issue.

“Stray dog problem cannot be solved by killing the dogs. To overcome this problem, the scientific solution implemented by the government needs the support of the general public. We need to work together to solve this crisis,” said CM Vijayan in an interview with India TV News.