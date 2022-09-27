11-year-old pregnant due to illicit act with 13-year-old cousin

A family in Agusan del Sur is in shock after learning that their 11-year-old daughter was pregnant with the child of a 13-year-old cousin.

“Bella’s” belly began growing in December 2021. Back then, her parents assumed that she was just unwell.

“Nagtataka ako noon na kung ba’t hindi na ako nireregla. Masakit dibdib ko. Sumasakit ulo, tiyan ko, at palagi na lang akong nagsusuka kapag nakakaamoy ako ng matapang,” said the 11-year-old in an interview with “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho”.

Her parents, “Ramon” and “Sarah,” stated that they took their child to a healer, who diagnosed her with a “tumor”.

“Nagtataka ako dahil mayroong gumagalaw sa loob. Pinabili sila Mama ng capsule at pinainom sa akin. Apat na beses ko po ‘yon nainom. Para daw lumiit ang bukol sa tiyan,” said Bella in a report from GMA News.

Unfortunately, her stomach only ached even more. After this, her parents decided to bring Bella to a birthing center, where it was discovered that she was already five months pregnant.

“Nagtaka ako. Hindi ko alam na buntis pala ako. Humagulgol ako ng iyak dahil hindi ko matanggap,” said Bella.

The culprit? Bella suspects that only her 13-year-old cousin “Julius” who lives just a few streets away is responsible. “Bella’s” cousin “Julius” only visits when her three siblings are not in the house.

“Noong September, parati siyang pupunta dito sa bahay. Wala pong mga tao dito. Umalis sila. Apat na beses niya akong ginalaw. Natakot po ako. Hindi po ako nagsumbong,” recalled Bella.

For his part, Julius said that he was only curious about the illicit videos he watched with his friends, and wanted to ‘experiment’ with his cousin.

“Ang naalala ko, kami lang dalawa nagkekwentuhan tapos do’n na nangyari. Mga barkada ko po kasi, nanonood sila ng mga malalaswang mga video sa cellphone. Na-curious lang ako. Nagsisisi ako na ginawa ko. Hindi pa po ako handang maging batang ama kasi gusto ko pa ma-explore ang labas at makahanap ng trabaho, matulungan sila Mama’t Papa,” said “Julius”.

“Bella” and “Julius” parents were dismayed by what happened. They decided that “Julius” and his family will bear the costs of labor and medication.

“Bella” gave birth to a newborn boy after several hours of labor. Despite the fact that she is still deeply affected by what occurred, she is determined to be a wonderful mother. She also promises to complete her education while caring for her child.

“Pangarap ko pong maging doktor para makatulong po ako sa mga taong may sakit,” she said. “Kahit [nagka-anak] na po ako, ipagpapatuloy ko pa rin po ang aking pag-aaral,” said “Bella”.