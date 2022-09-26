UAE calls for end of occupation on three islands

The UAE has repeated its call for Iran to leave the country’s three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

At the recently held 77th United Nations General Assembly, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated that the UAE will never falter in their legitimate claim of the aforementioned islands through negotiations through the international court.

“Recent years have underscored the need to respect international law, especially the Charter of the United Nations, so that it can be applied consistently and without double or selective standards. This is a prerequisite in ensuring a stable and secure international order based on respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of all countries. In this context, we renew our demand to end Iran’s occupation of the UAE’s three islands: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa. History and international law bear testimony to the UAE’s sovereignty over the three islands. We will never stop our legitimate claim to these islands, either through direct negotiation or through the International Court of Justice,” said Al Hashemy during her address at the 77th session of the UNGA.

The UAE Minister likewise emphasized the firm position of the country that supports that establishment of an independent Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. This is

“We also welcome the statement of the Prime Minister of Israel from this podium regarding support for a two-state solution,” she added.

Al Hashemy also took the opportunity to urge fellow members to reject all forms of terrorism, following a rise in the numbers of conflicts, especially among individuals of ethnic backgrounds.

“It is not possible to discuss a secure and stable world order in the absence of a firm international position that rejects terrorism in all its forms. We must work towards a world order that is committed to holding the perpetrators and financiers of terrorism accountable. Recently, we have witnessed a rise in the flow of weapons to conflict regions and in the number of individuals of different ethnic backgrounds embracing terrorism. This is coupled with the emergence of terror groups with high combat and military capabilities and the return of fighters to their homeland without efficient mechanisms to control them. This situation further escalates when terrorists use missiles and drones to launch cross-border attacks, reflecting the evolving nature of terrorism. This threat has manifested through the vicious and aggressive attacks launched by the terrorist Houthi militias earlier this year on the capital of my country, Abu Dhabi, as well as on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This came at a time when other terrorist groups such as Daesh, Al Qaeda, and Al Shabab are seeking to develop their capabilities and re-organise their ranks in a way that poses a direct threat to the gains attained through international cooperation in the war on terrorism,” she said.