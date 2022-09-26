Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte arrives in Japan for ex-PM Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

Photo by David Mareuil from AFP

Vice President Sara Duterte has traveled in Japan especially to attend the official burial of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

VP Duterte stated last week that she will attend Abe’s official burial on Tuesday, a leader known to have strong connections with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte. The vice president stated that she will send sympathy letters from her father and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

On September 26, Agence France Presse released a photo of VP Duterte shaking hands with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with the caption stating that they are scheduled to meet at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo, and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc are among those likely to attend Abe’s burial.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime leader, was killed by a shooter on July 8 while campaigning for his governing Liberal Democratic Party in Nara.

