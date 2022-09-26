Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NDRRMC: 850 families displaced by ‘Karding’

Staff Report5 hours ago

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that some 850 families have been displaced by typhoon Karding.

The number of displaced families is equivalent to 3,097 individuals.

NDRRMC said that 168 families or 653 persons are living in 28 barangays in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The Philippine News Agency also said that some 682 families or 2,444 persons were evacuated Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas ahead of the typhoon onslaught.

The agency has yet to receive the number of casualties from Karding.

President Bongbong Marcos led the situation briefing of the NDRRMC on Karding on Monday morning.

“I have put great emphasis on prepositioning of aid, equipment, to prepare as much as possible,” Marcos said during the start of the briefing.

The Social Welfare Department reported to Marcos that food packs have been distributed in evacuation centers since last night.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo added that says they have been distributing food even to those stranded in ports affected by Karding.

They also appeal for government air assets to airlift food to residents of Polillo Islands affected by the super typhoon.

As of 8AM, Karding maintains its strength as it exits Luzon today. Signal number 1 and 2 are still up in several provinces in Luzon.

