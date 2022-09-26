Marcos wants to deploy generators, control dams in areas affected by Karding

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the Energy Department to deploy generators in areas affected by Typhoon Karding.

Nueva Ecija and Aurora provinces experience power supply cuts due to the typhoon onslaught.

In a briefing with Marcos on Monday, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said that aside from Nueva Ecija and Aurora, other provinces facing power supply problems are Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, and Quezon.

The DOE said that major power plants were spared from the typhoon’s impact but Marcos said that it would take time for the agency to restore power.

“I think for the power we’ll just have to wait. It’s a little — it really is a little early for us to — kasi more complicated ang assessment ng power network kaysa sa mga ibang ano,” Marcos said.

“But as a response already, since I’ve already identified that the whole of Nueva Ecija and the whole of Aurora have no power, we need to send them power,” he added.

Marcos also said that there is a need to control the water coming from dams.

“Bantayan ninyo mabuti. We don’t want that incident to happen na sabay-sabay nagbitaw, hindi nag-warning sa mga affected areas na magbibitaw ng tubig kaya nagkaproblem. You be very very careful about that,” he said.