Man sentenced to jail after stealing staff salary, company earnings worth AED 7.7M in Dubai

A finance manager was found guilty of taking AED7.7 million from a big commercial company’s safe and embezzling AED1,197,000 more before fleeing to his native country. Dubai’s Court of Misdemeanors in Dubai sentenced him in absentia to three years in prison, followed by deportation from the country once he serves his term.

The incident occurred in May of last year, when the firm’s owner received fake paperwork claiming that the company had been searched by the police and that AED7.7 million had been stolen from the company safe – the same safe for which the finance manager was responsible.

The owner reported the claim to police, and an inquiry discovered significant anomalies in the finance manager’s story.

Police then examined CCTV video from inside the company. The video shows the prisoner entering the workplace on his day off early in the morning and taking DhAED7.7 million.

Internal investigations found that the criminal took AED3.2 million intended for the salary of his staff and transferred himself four months’ worth of salaries, valued at Dh143,000, in just 40 days.