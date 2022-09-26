Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LTFRB now allows standing passengers in buses, jeeps

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed standing passengers in public utility vehicles in areas under Alert Level 1.

Based on the latest LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2022-070, public utility bus (PUBs) and modern public utility jeepney (MPUJs) Class 2 will be allowed to have standing passengers.

The vehicles will be allowed to have standing passengers if they will comply with these conditions:

a. For Low Entry/Low Floor PUBs, only a maximum of 15 standing passengers are allowed, with at least one person apart;
b. For Coach-type PUBs, only a maximum 10 standing passengers are allowed, with at least one person apart and;
c. For MPUJs-Class 2, only a maximum of 5 standing passengers are allowed, with at least one person apart.

The decision is based on the directive of the Department of Transportation to utilize PUVs without sacrificing the minimum public health standards.

