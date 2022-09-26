Emirates among world’s best, wins three honours at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022

Emirates won three honors at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, including World’s Best Economy Class, World’s Best Economy Class Catering, and World’s Best Inflight Entertainment for the 17th time in a row. The accolades demonstrate the airline’s dedication to providing the greatest customer experience in the skies, with Economy Class passengers enjoying spacious accommodations, expertly created cuisines, an unrivaled selection of in-flight entertainment options, thoughtful extras such as kids toys, and much more.

At a time when cost-cutting is the norm, the airline is making long-term investments to improve its product and service approach across the board.

This new Skytrax award follows the airline’s recent statement that it will invest more than $2 billion to improve the in-flight customer experience. Starting this year, one of the biggest refit projects in aviation history, encompassing 120 aircraft, will feature the airline’s newest interior innovations, a new hospitality-focused service delivery model, and best-in-class product advancements across all cabins. Emirates will also invest over US$ 350 million with Thales in next-generation inflight entertainment systems, allowing passengers to enjoy the airline’s massive library of 5,000 channels on high-definition screens, as well as a slew of other cutting-edge features on its incoming fleet of A350 aircraft.

Customers flying Emirates’ Economy Class can look forward to a menu infused with regional and seasonal flavors, featuring hearty main dishes and sides, as well as an indulgent dessert inspired by their destination, no matter where they choose to travel on the airline’s 130-destination strong network. Emirates also takes pleasure in honouring distinct cultures and customs from across the world by providing trademark meals for holidays such as Diwali, Christmas, Ramadan, Eid Al Adha, Lunar New Year, and, more recently, Oktoberfest and Onam.

Emirates provides one of the most extensive and cutting-edge entertainment and communication packages available in the sky. ice, Skytrax’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system for the 17th consecutive year, provides over 5,000 channels of entertainment, including 4,000 hours of movies and TV and around 3,500 hours of music and podcasts. Customers may also select material in 40 different languages. In addition to entertainment, Emirates Ice provides a number of useful features, including the ability to check the status of your flight; a real-time view of the sky during take-off and landing from cameras mounted on the aircraft’s nose, tail, and underbelly; EmiratesRED, the world’s first in-flight TV shopping channel; and LIVE TV.

Emirates has been working hard on the ground to develop a smart contactless trip for its consumers. Travelers can utilize its integrated biometric route in DXB to check in for flights, complete immigration procedures, and board planes. At Dubai International, customers may also utilize the airline’s touchless self-check-in and bag drop kiosks (DXB).