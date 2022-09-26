Dubai Safari Park to reopen this September 27

The Dubai Municipality has announced that the Dubai Safari Park will reopen for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday, September 27.

The Park, one of the emirate’s most popular recreational and tourism sites, will launch a new season with a slew of new interactive entertainment and educational activities, as well as the installation of a number of new animals.

Dubai Safari Park, which saw over 500,000 visitors in the previous season, is projected to capitalize on the fast expanding international tourist interest in the emirate to become a major draw not just among locals but also among global travelers.

“With attractions designed to appeal to visitors from across the world, the Park is fully geared to offer another unique entertainment and educational experience for visitors. In the 2022-23 season, the Park is strongly focused on raising awareness about preventing extinction of endangered species through animal breeding programmes. Dubai Safari Park has implemented a wide range of conservation strategies to provide a better life for the animals. The Park’s dedicated veterinary and animal care units, together with other teams, work to maintain the highest global animal welfare benchmarks,” said Ahmed Alzarooni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at the Dubai Municipality.

A number of additional animals will be introduced to the Safari Trip in November, further expanding the visiting experience. Some animals, such as the Ankole-Watusi cow, the Eland antelope, the Arabian oryx, the Nile crocodile, and the water buffalo, have already added to the Park’s animal population.

Dubai Safari Park, which spans 119 hectares of finely maintained grounds that create welcoming animal habitats, provides a unique experience when compared to other parks and nature reserves. Visitors may explore its several themed parts, which include the African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village, and Valley region. Apart from various customized trip packages, a variety of packages, such as Safari Plus Trip, cater to varied guest preferences and budgets.

Aside from safari packages, the Park offers a range of entertainment acts, as well as restaurants and cafés serving local and foreign cuisines. Train services, in conjunction with bicycles, electric cars, and other environmentally friendly vehicles, offer a variety of transportation alternatives to allow transit between different areas of the park, offering guests with a diverse adventure experience.

Dubai Safari Park will be open daily from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.