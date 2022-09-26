UAE to lift indoor mask rule, extend Al Hosn validity to 30 days from September 28

Face masks are no longer required in all indoor public spaces in Abu Dhabi.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that starting Wednesday, September 28 – the indoor mask rule will only be applicable for hospitals, places of worship, and public transportation.

Previously, Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general have required the public to wear masks for indoor spaces.

Dubai and other emirates are expected to follow suit, following Abu Dhabi’s measures.

Authorities also announced that the validity of the Alhosn Green Pass will be extended to 30 days. At present, its validity is only within 14 days before it turns gray.

NCMA also stated that COVID-19 home isolation period will be reduced from 10 days to five. In addition, quarantine rules have been removed for close contacts – however, the person who tests positive for COVID-19 will still be required to quarantine.

Across public places, people will no longer be required to wear a mask to visit malls, supermarkets, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

Here are the other measures announced by the NCEMA:

• Face masks won’t be mandated for teachers or students to wear in class.

• Airlines will determine whether or not masks are required.

• In places of worship, social distancing is not necessary.

• The government will no longer release the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

The UAE has eased its COVID-19 regulations at a time when the number of cases in the country has been continuously declining to lows of 300 to 400 positive test results per day.