5 rescuers dead in Bulacan due to “Karding”

Five rescuers in Bulacan were killed after in a flash flood that hit Bulacan province during the onslaught of Typhoon Karding in the Philippines.

“Meron tayong casualty na lima. Lima po, ating PDRRMO galing probinsya, mga nag-rescue. Sila po ang namatay dahil tumama po doon sa pader,” San Miguel Mayor Roderick Tiongson said in a GMA News report.

The victims were identified Narciso Calayag, Jerson Resurecion, Marvy Bartolome, George Agustin and Troy Justin Agusin.

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando said that the four victims were immediately recovered from the scene.

“Actually, lima ‘yan. Apat na ngayon ang confirmed dead. Mga ano natin ‘yun, team natin sa PDRRMO. Mga empleyado po natin ‘yun,” Fernando told GMA News.

The remains of the five rescuers were brought to a funeral parlor.

The governor said that the rescuers used a boat after their truck broke down on their way to their mission but due to a flash flood, a wall collapsed and hit their boat.

Fernando vowed to give assistance to the families of the victims.

