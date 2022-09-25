Two thieves to pay AED 28,000 after stealing 40 smartphones in Dubai

Two people were sentenced to six months in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court after stealing 40 phones from a store.

Two people broke into a mobile phone store last May and stole the devices on display. When the store owner noticed the broken door and empty display cases, he reported the theft.

The CID gathered evidence and reviewed surveillance footage from cameras installed inside and outside the store. They identified the robbers and apprehended them at their home. They were arrested with 30 phones in their possession.

During the police investigation, the convicts admitted to watching the store with the intent of committing the theft and waiting until the area was clear of pedestrians before breaking in. They also admitted to selling ten phones and splitting the proceeds amongst themselves.

The court ordered them to pay DAED8,000, the value of the stolen phones, and sentenced them to six months in prison, after which they will be deported from the country.