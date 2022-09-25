Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“This is so evil!”: Karen Davila blasts latest SUV incident that hit 63-year-old street sweeper

Karen Davila appealed to the public for assistance in the case of a 63-year-old female street sweeper who was hit and run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Paraaque.

Through Davila’s Instagram Stories yesterday, Sept. 24, the broadcaster showed CCTV footage of the incident in which the victim, Doreen Bacus, was seen sweeping the street when the vehicle hit her.

“Sharing this as it happened at 5:30 a.m. today, Sept. 24, 2022, in our BF Homes Parañaque Community. Atrocities like this need to stop and the victim, lola (grandmother) Doreen, needs our help. This is so evil!,” said Davila.

Davila also provided an update on Bacus’ condition and contact information for those who wanted to reach out and assist the victim.

“Let’s please help her as she has a broken skull and is fighting for her life at the hospital,” added Davila.

The vehicle’s driver was apprehended and is now in police custody. He will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in serious bodily harm.

