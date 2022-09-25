Latest NewsNewsTFT News

SUPER TYPHOON KARDING: MIAA announces cancellation of 30 flights due to storm

The Manila International Airport Authority has announced the cancellation of at least 30 flights as of 2:20 pm (10:20 am UAE time) on Sunday, September 25 due to inclement weather.

The canceled flights were:

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL) 804 Manila-Amsterdam

CebGo (DG) 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

AirSWIFT T6 143, T6 149, T6 147 El Nido-Manila

Philippine Airlines PR 1987/1988 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PAL Express 2P 2147/2148 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
2P 2135/2136, 2P 2137/2138 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
2P 2825 Manila-Davao
2P 2205/2206 Manila-Roxas-Manila
2P 2983/2984 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
2P 2787/2788 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
2P 2145/2146 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
2P 2966, 2P 2964 Busuanga-Manila
2P 2958 Cotabato-Manila
2P 2050 Caticalan-Manila
2P 2976 Siargao-Manila

As of 2 p.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 was issued for the Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, and the northeastern portion of Infanta), the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doa Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray), and the extreme southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (the southeastern portion of General Tinio

“Karding” is expected to make landfall tonight in the northern part of Quezon or the southern part of Aurora.

