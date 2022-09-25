“Sierra Madre” now trending as Luzon’s ‘mountain shield’ against typhoons, as PH braces for “Karding”

“Sierra Madre” became among the top trending topics as the Philippines braves through Super Typhoon Karding on Sunday, September 25.

Many online users acknowledged that Luzon is shielded from disasters by the Sierra Madre mountain range, which extends from Cagayan to Quezon.

With over 40,000 tweets, “Sierra Madre” is currently ranked fifth in the Philippines. The Sierra Madre, sometimes known as the “backbone of Luzon,” serves as a natural deterrent to typhoons that strike the northeastern Philippines.

Some netizens even shared images and videos of weather forecasts demonstrating how the longest mountain range in the Philippines is effectively blocking winds.