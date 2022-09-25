PH evacuates 100 families, readies Coast Guard team ahead of landfall of Super Typhoon “Karding”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday that, as of the time of posting, 97 families or 336 people had been preemptively evacuated in Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley) and 3 (Central Luzon) as Super Typhoon Karding threatens a huge area of the country.

Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr., Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge, issued the warning during Sunday’s NDRRMC emergency operations center briefing. He said to prepare for rainfall equivalent to “Ondoy” in September 2009 and “Ulysses” in November 2020.

He stated that the Aurora province, Polillo Island in Quezon, and other locations that could be impacted by “Karding” have emergency response units on standby and ready to assist.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District NCR-Central Luzon have likewise mobilized their deployable response groups (DRGs) for further evacuation as well as rescue operations in anticipation of “Karding”‘s landfall in PH.

As of 2:00 p.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 is in effect for the Polillo Islands, extreme northern Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), extreme southern Aurora (Dingalan), eastern Bulacan (Doa Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray), and extreme southeast Nueva Ecija (the southeast portion of General Tinio).