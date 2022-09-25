Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH evacuates 100 families, readies Coast Guard team ahead of landfall of Super Typhoon “Karding”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday that, as of the time of posting, 97 families or 336 people had been preemptively evacuated in Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley) and 3 (Central Luzon) as Super Typhoon Karding threatens a huge area of the country.

Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr., Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge, issued the warning during Sunday’s NDRRMC emergency operations center briefing. He said to prepare for rainfall equivalent to “Ondoy” in September 2009 and “Ulysses” in November 2020.

He stated that the Aurora province, Polillo Island in Quezon, and other locations that could be impacted by “Karding” have emergency response units on standby and ready to assist.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District NCR-Central Luzon have likewise mobilized their deployable response groups (DRGs) for further evacuation as well as rescue operations in anticipation of “Karding”‘s landfall in PH.

As of 2:00 p.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 is in effect for the Polillo Islands, extreme northern Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), extreme southern Aurora (Dingalan), eastern Bulacan (Doa Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray), and extreme southeast Nueva Ecija (the southeast portion of General Tinio).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

karding signal 5 3

Philippines braces for Super Typhoon “Karding”, suspends classes and work for September 26, Monday

13 mins ago
Mandaluyong Driver

“This is so evil!”: Karen Davila blasts latest SUV incident that hit 63-year-old street sweeper

53 mins ago
karding signal 5 1

Signal no. 5 alert for Super Typhoon “Karding” expands to over 8 areas in Luzon – PAG-ASA

1 hour ago
flat new

Dubai to intensify inspections across accommodations, tenants given two-week deadline to register

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button