Dubai to intensify inspections across accommodations, tenants given two-week deadline to register

Staff Report3 hours ago

Dubai has ramped up its inspections across accommodations to enforce the rule that concerns the “presence of singles or multiple families” in flats in the emirate.

Dubai Municipality will be targeting residential areas for their field inspections in their campaign that would check “guideline violations” in their aim to ensure residents’ comfort and safety.

“As a result of this move, many of the residents have started to follow the rules and regulations in the emirate,” read a statement from the Municipality.

As of August 2022, authorities have conducted 19,837 field visits to “take appropriate actions” against violators.

The civic body has urged residents to abide by the applicable rules and regulations. It encouraged residents to call the toll-free number 800900 to report violations.

Earlier, the Dubai Land Department notified all property owners, developers, property management companies, and tenants to register co-occupant information in owned and leased properties.

According to a circular issued by the authority, the registration, which can be done through the Dubai REST app, must be completed within “maximum of two weeks with immediate effect.”

