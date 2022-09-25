Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai arrests gang of 8 CID impersonators after AED1.9M heist

Staff Report4 hours ago

Eight persons were given three-year prison terms for stealing AED1.9 million from the enterprise and kidnapping two individuals—a business owner and his employee.

Three of the convicts, according to one of the victims’ statements, entered the company’s headquarters dressed as CID officers. They requested the commercial license from the owner. He responded that his partner had it because it needed to be renewed. When the owner attempted to contact the partner, one of the convicts took his phone as well as the keys to the company safe.

The five other suspects were there, along with three automobiles, and they urged the owner and another employee to follow them outside. The victims were forced inside the vehicle. One of the convicts said that he would know after they got to the police station when one of the victims inquired why he was being “arrested”.

The gang was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by deportation, and ordered to repay the full amount stolen. The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the sentence.

