Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge slated for completion by Q1 2023

A new bridge will soon connect the provinces of Bataan and Cavite by the first quarter of 2023.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is currently completing the precise engineering design work for the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge. According to DPWH, the four-lane permanent link between Bataan and Cavite will be finished when travel time is reduced from five hours to just 20 to 30 minutes.

On either side of the renowned Corregidor Island, two cable-stayed navigation bridges are being built as part of the project.

The bridges will be known as the North Channel Bridge and the South Channel Bridge, and their major spans will be 400 meters and 900 meters, respectively.

In a press statement on Saturday, Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain stated that the marine geophysical surveys and geotechnical studies to assess the conditions underground and characterize the site over the seas of Manila Bay are still proceeding with a 55 percent overall success rate to date.

The geological elements of the site, both surface and below, must be thoroughly researched before building activities may begin, according to the inspection report provided to Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

Under the Duterte administration, the 32-kilometer project’s feasibility studies were initiated and finished.