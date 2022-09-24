Marcos calls for maximum restraint over Taiwan tensions

President Bongbong Marcos has called on for maximum restraint for all parties as tensions continue to escalate over Taiwan strait.

Marcos said that all parties should continue dialogue and adhere to peaceful resolution of conflict.

During his speech at the Asia Society forum in New York Marcos stressed the importance of maintaining channels of communication in order to come up with a peaceful resolution of issues.

“We urge all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint. Dialogue and diplomacy must prevail,”Marcos said.

“We adhere to the One China Policy and have consistently called for the peaceful resolution of the issues involving Taiwan,” he added.

The visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked new tensions in the area after China slammed the lawmaker’s move.

“We will continue to work toward strengthening the ASEAN, particularly its dialogue partnerships with neighbors that uphold regional peace and security,” Marcos said.