The Abu Dhabi Police has officially announced that starting on Monday, September 26, a new speed limit would be in effect on a major road in the emirate.

Authorities ruled that the speed limit on Sheikh Zayed Road in Abu Dhabi will be 100 km/h.

This regulation, according to the authority, is in effect in both directions on the road leading to the Qasr Al Bahr Intersection.

To assure added safety on the roads, Abu Dhabi police urge drivers to follow the new regulations.