Savor 4 exciting flavors of Muhlach’s World Famous Homemade Ensaymada at West Zone in the UAE!

West Zone will be bringing another exciting product straight from the Philippines that Filipinos will surely love. And this isn’t just your normal bakery pastry – West Zone proudly brings the Philippines’ World Famous Homemade Muhlach Ensaymada!

Due to popular demand, West Zone brings four delicious flavors of the Muhlach Ensaymada imported directly from the Philippines. Filipinos in the UAE will soon enjoy the sweet taste of this tasty pastry in Cheese, Ube, Macapuno, and Yema flavors. Just reheat before serving and you and your friends will definitely enjoy the taste of the authentic Muhlach Ensaymada!

Since its modest beginnings in 1993, Muhlach has grown to become one of the Philippines’ most renowned and sought-after Ensaymada producers, and is the brainchild of Megamelt Bakeshop.

Those interested to take a bite of this Ensaymada may also order using the official West Zone app, which is accessible in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by Googling ‘West Zone Supermarkets,’ and includes free delivery!

Filipinos and the larger UAE community can look forward to more fascinating Filipino items that they may purchase when shopping at West Zone, which offers unique weekly discounts. Keep an eye on their social media sites for the most recent specials and updates!

