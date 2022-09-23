Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Satisfy your night life appetite at G Spot!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Relieve your work stress and unleash your fun spirit at the newest social hangout that we found along the busy streets of Deira.

G SPOT Live Fashion Music Bar and Lounge is the perfect spot where you and your friends can meet, sip your favourite drinks, and munch on appetizing dishes.

GSPOT VENUE 33 scaled

Located in Al Khaleej Palace Hotel at Al Maktoum Road – Riggat Al Buteen, Deira, Dubai, this brand-new nightlife venue offers various option of food including the all-time bar favourites – Beef Burger, Fried Calamari, Fish and Chips and Fried Prawns. They also offer Stuffed Chicken which definitely is a must try.

Quench your thirst with G Spot’s extensive selection of wines, spirits and cocktails carefully curated by their expert mixologist. Their All-Filipino cast on stage promises an energetic night filled with positive vibes and good music.

OPENING PARTY 105 scaled

They provide the best place where you can sing at the top of your lungs with G Spot’s host GREGGY or see some dancing eye candies, including one of the most sought-after Boy Band Group in the Philippines, UPGRADE. The five-member group is dubbed as ABS-CBN’s Umagang Kay Ganda’s “Morning Giling Ambassadors of PH.”

You can also groove along the hip-hop dance crew from the rainbow community called DON’T TELL MAMA and the G SPOT CREW. Another exceptional concept that you’ll find in this spot is their Cute Dancing waitresses who are eager to serve your favourite bites. G Spot is the happy place where you can take a break from the fast-paced world to ease up and unwind.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Westlife Abu Dhabi 2022

LAST CHANCE! Tickets nearly sold out for Westlife’s one-night-only show in Abu Dhabi this September 29

10 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 23 at 7.01.42 PM

New food varieties and a fresher look! Visit WeMart’s Asian food court for an exquisite dining experience

10 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 23 at 8.46.41 PM

Calling all Pop culture fans and collectors: Sandbox’s SWAPMEET Vol 2 all set this October 2022

10 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 23 at 6.46.02 PM

LIMITED SUPPLIES LEFT! G-SHOCK Al Ghurair Centre offers up to 50% discounts on select watches till the end of September

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button