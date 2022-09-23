Satisfy your night life appetite at G Spot!

Relieve your work stress and unleash your fun spirit at the newest social hangout that we found along the busy streets of Deira.

G SPOT Live Fashion Music Bar and Lounge is the perfect spot where you and your friends can meet, sip your favourite drinks, and munch on appetizing dishes.

Located in Al Khaleej Palace Hotel at Al Maktoum Road – Riggat Al Buteen, Deira, Dubai, this brand-new nightlife venue offers various option of food including the all-time bar favourites – Beef Burger, Fried Calamari, Fish and Chips and Fried Prawns. They also offer Stuffed Chicken which definitely is a must try.

Quench your thirst with G Spot’s extensive selection of wines, spirits and cocktails carefully curated by their expert mixologist. Their All-Filipino cast on stage promises an energetic night filled with positive vibes and good music.

They provide the best place where you can sing at the top of your lungs with G Spot’s host GREGGY or see some dancing eye candies, including one of the most sought-after Boy Band Group in the Philippines, UPGRADE. The five-member group is dubbed as ABS-CBN’s Umagang Kay Ganda’s “Morning Giling Ambassadors of PH.”

You can also groove along the hip-hop dance crew from the rainbow community called DON’T TELL MAMA and the G SPOT CREW. Another exceptional concept that you’ll find in this spot is their Cute Dancing waitresses who are eager to serve your favourite bites. G Spot is the happy place where you can take a break from the fast-paced world to ease up and unwind.