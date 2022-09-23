New food varieties and a fresher look! Visit WeMart’s Asian food court for an exquisite dining experience

Our favorite Asian gourmet hypermarket has given their food court a fresh new look. You can now enjoy your most-loved authentic and flavorful dishes in the newly renovated WeMart Asian Food Court.

They offer various authentic meals in several food stalls that you can find at the ground level of their Deira Clock Tower branch. Packed with new menu items, you can now satisfy your cravings for savory dishes, may it be meat, seafood, noodles, hot pot, or your favorite classic dish.

Pick out your seafood cravings and have it prepared in their live cooking stations. You can also enjoy their hotpot on-the-go which is best for busy professionals or a quick tummy refill.

There are tons of offerings in their food stalls which you can now enjoy in their comfortable dining environment.

Get a complete meal set with a variety of warm food that you can choose from – from roasted chicken, seasoned beef, or roasted duck bento. You can relish your hunger with WeMart’s bento dishes, freshly cooked classic dishes, and a variety of hot pot combination.

WeMart Asian Food Court also offers snack items in shelves that you can grab anytime for a quick snack time.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai