LIMITED SUPPLIES LEFT! G-SHOCK Al Ghurair Centre offers up to 50% discounts on select watches till the end of September

“Many Filipinos enjoy this mall, and this store offers a unique concept – where customers may choose the correct size and style for them.” “I hope you all love our shop and find the best timepieces here,” Mr. Takashi SEIMIYA said to The Filipino Times in an interview.

The 50% off promotion ends on September 30th and is exclusively available at the G-SHOCK store in Al Ghurair Centre. This is one of the most popular watches among Filipinos, recognized for its durability, quality, and various designs that allow its wearer to reflect her/his style.

The new G-SHOCK store in the Al Ghurair Centre now offers Filipinos to acquire their favorite watches for up to 50% off, Filipinos should seize the opportunity to get their G-SHOCK watch as soon as possible!

The new store in a famous neighborhood frequented by Filipinos, according to Mr. Takashi SEIMIYA, Managing Director – CASIO Middle East, provides a unique concept where buyers can quickly select timepieces that fit their tastes.

Don’t miss out on this great present for yourself or your loved ones back home in the Philippines!

The G-SHOCK CASIO Watches are built to resist any hardship. These timepieces are the result of cutting-edge technology that is both imaginative and durable. CASIO digital watches have been subjected to continuous design, material, and function innovation since 1983, culminating in this well-known iconic brand.

CASIO’s G-SHOCK has been the world’s most famous and ultimate robust watch for over 30 years. Offering a wide selection of wristwear under the notion of “a watch that never breaks” and worn by individuals who test their boundaries. With its groundbreaking features, designs, and functions, G-SHOCK provides enduring components and trustworthy traits in the world of watchmaking.

G-SHOCK watches are robust enough to withstand any “challenging environment,” including water-proofing, dust-proofing, and mud-proofing, and CASIO has continued to innovate GSHOCK watches based on the concept of “toughness”. CASIO has also explored performance and design elements deemed important in a “difficult environment,” such as radio-controlled solar-powered features that run on light and show the correct time, as well as sensor-based compass bearings and altitude readings.

Aside from G-SHOCK, the Al Ghurair Centre G-SHOCK store provides other famous CASIO brands such as BABY-G, Edifice, PROTREK, and Sheen.

Al Wifaq General Trading LLC is the authorized distributor for CASIO watches in the UAE.