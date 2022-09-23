Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Huawei announces new Device Upgrade Premium user-benefit service in the UAE

The post-sale service mid-range smartphone users and allows them to turn their old/ broken devices into a discount towards a brand-new smartphone. 

Dubai, UAE, 20th September 2022: Huawei Consumer Business Group today announced the start of new Device Upgrade Premium service benefiting its midrange and entry level smartphone users in the UAE, which aims provide consumers with a more reasonable service solutions and improve post-sale service satisfaction.

The new introduced service allows easy turn of old or broken smartphones such as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, HUAWEI nova 3i, HUAWEI Y9 2019 for 15% discount from the market price toward the next smartphone upgrade (HUAWEI nova 8i, HUAWEI Y9A). No matter the condition, the consumers can benefit from this service and turn it into something good for themselves and for the planet, as Huawei will take care of eco-friendly recycle of the old/broken devices.

For more details about Huawei Device Upgrade Premium service please visit:  https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/support/content/en-us15914638/

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

