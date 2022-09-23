Calling all Pop culture fans and collectors: Sandbox’s SWAPMEET Vol 2 all set this October 2022

Pop Culture Fans will get interact, trade, and collect their favorite cards and collector items during Sandbox Swapmeet Volume 2 which is set on October 1, 2022.

The event which follows a successful launch last May is the second collectors’ meet up this year. The Sandbox Swapmeet Team aims to bring together pop culture fans of all ages and groups in Dubai.

Fans from different groups such as Action Figure Collectors, Designer Toy enthusiasts, Trading Card aficionados (Basketball, Pokémon, Yugi-OH, Magic The Gathering) vintage superhero fans, anime collectors, comic book readers, Pins and Model Kit Hobbyists will have a blast in this jam-packed event which will be open for all.

“We believe that our vision is expanding exponentially and hopefully, will not be limited to the Filipino community. Considering the expected turn out and the variety of people expected to attend, we are cordially inviting you to join us in the festivities and meet different people from this niche community,” invited the Sandbox Swapmeet Team.

Powered by Comicave, they have prepared simultaneous activities for collectors, pop culture fans and cosplayers. Among the communities expected to grace the event are Action Figure addicts, cosplayers, BRICKS: Kids and Adult Fans of Lego, Pokemon card collectors, NBA Card collectors, and FUNKO.

You can also take photos, watch the competition, and join the fun with your favorite cosplayers from Cosplay.AE.

So, make sure to save the date: October 1, 2022, at Comicave, Dubai Outlet Mall!