Book now and travel to Asia and Australia this 2023 with Singapore Airlines for as low as AED 1,315

The easing of international borders now allows Filipinos and UAE residents in general to restart their travel plans and head to international destinations they wish to enjoy!

And now Singapore Airlines is offering an irresistible travel deal that you can take advantage of, with flight tickets available as low as AED 1,315 to destinations at Asia and Australia!

Book your tickets now with Singapore Airlines until October 9 across select destinations from Dubai, and you can enjoy rates starting from AED 1,315 for travel between January 16, 2023 to November 30, 2023!

Singapore Airlines’ early bird promo fares are available across all channels including directly through their website at https://www.singaporeair.com/ or through their official app: Singapore Airlines.Travelers may also book their their preferred travel agents across the UAE.

In addition, everyone in the UAE can get an extra sweet deal on their airfare by using their Mastercard with the promo code ‘MCEARLY2023’ when they book directly at https://www.singaporeair.com/ .

Fulfill your dreams of travelling to that ‘dream destination’ of yours by booking your ticket today together with Singapore Airlines, to enjoy a pleasure trip of a lifetime, at affordable prices.

Singapore Airlines was established in 1947 and began operations in 1972. As Singapore’s flag carrier, it is based in the Changi region, and its principal operational site is at Singapore Changi Airport, a bustling economic centre with potential for future expansion. Singapore Airlines is the world’s second biggest airline by market capitalization.

It was the first airline to buy the Airbus A380, the world’s biggest passenger airplane. Singapore Airlines is one of the top 15 airlines in the world in terms of revenue passenger kilometers and tenth in terms of passenger numbers carried. It serves 62 foreign destinations in 32 countries, the majority of them are in Southeast Asia. Singapore Airlines operates 115 aircraft, all of which are wide-body Airbus and Boeing variants.