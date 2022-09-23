Are Condo hotels a smart investment? Know the answer in this free webinar

Condo-hotels are the latest trend in the real estate scene. With Philippines becoming a top go-to destination of revenge travelers, having a condo hotel serves as a perfect investment for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who spend most of the year outside of the country.

Strategically located in prime locations, DoubleDragon’s condo-hotels are high-rise buildings developed and operated as luxury hotels, typically in major cities and resorts. They serve as a perfect hassle-free vacation home for OFWs and a promising resting place for both local and foreign travelers.

In an upcoming webinar, they will lay out why investing in condo-hotels is a smart and profitable move. The webinar, which will be another session of TFT Usapang OFW will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12:00 PM UAE Time/4:00 PM PH Time.

Discover the advantages of investing in the condotel business with DoubleDragon Properties Corporations’ Sales Head Ms. Janice B. Original, who is also a PRC Licensed Real Estate Broker. Webinar attendees will learn straight from Ms. Original who is an expert who has been in the Real Estate Industry for more than ten years.

Learn why they are known for providing a simple and worry-free investment – DoubleDragon is known for taking care of the operating expenses, unit repairs, and maintenance while OFW investors receive their share of revenues every month.

Find out why DoubleDragon’s tagline is “Just buy a unit, and we’ll take care of it”.