DFA official to push for visa-free entry to Japan for Filipinos 

An official from the Department of Foreign Affairs vowed to work with the Japanese government to allow the visa-free entry of Filipinos to Japan.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sagip Rep. Rodante Marcoleta said during a hearing of the Commission on Appointments that they are hoping that Japan would grant visa-free access to Filipinos.

“Thank you for that suggestion… That is something that I can certainly pursue,” Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano said during the hearing.

The ambassador also said that she will work hard to strengthen PH-Japan ties in areas of food security, energy, health, education, trade and investment, and tourism.

The ambassador also assures comfort women or those victimized by Japanese soldiers during the World War II that she will also pursue what is due the .

“As their representative of the country in Japan, I will do all that I can to make sure that whatever our comfort women need, that they can have within the parameters of DFA positions on this matter. Rest assured that I’m there and I can help them to the extent that I can,” she said.