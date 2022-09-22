Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Building under construction collapses in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense has announced via Twitter that they are tending a collapsed building which is under construction on Thursday, September 22.

“Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams are currently dealing with the partial collapse of a building under construction in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi City,” reads the tweet.

They are requesting the public to not approach the site and prevent from sharing unofficial news and updates.

