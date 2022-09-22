Building under construction collapses in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense has announced via Twitter that they are tending a collapsed building which is under construction on Thursday, September 22.

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams are currently dealing with the partial collapse of a building under construction in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi City. Authorities call on the public not to approach the site and to seek information only from official sources.@adcda997 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) September 22, 2022

“Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams are currently dealing with the partial collapse of a building under construction in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi City,” reads the tweet.

They are requesting the public to not approach the site and prevent from sharing unofficial news and updates.