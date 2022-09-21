Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents experience heavy rains with hail

Series of videos shared by Storm Centre show heavy rains with hail experienced by United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents, specifically in Fujairah and the Eastern Region of the country on Tuesday, September 20.

In the videos, residents can be seen collecting the pebble-like shaped hailstones while braving the heavy rains that hit the Maidaq (Fujairah) and Masafi – Thouban road.

Hailstones are formed when raindrops are carried upward by thunderstorm updrafts into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by the afternoon yesterday and today.

The NCM has issued yellow, orange and red alerts in the region as of 12:00nn of Wednesday, September 21. The yellow alert warns residents to be on the lookout if they participate in outdoor activities.

