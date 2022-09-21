DOH: COVID-19 pandemic not ending in PH soon

The Department of Health believes that the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be ending in the country any time soon.

The DOH maintains that despite the recent pronouncement of the World Health Organization that the ‘end is in sight’ for the health crisis, the virus is here to stay.

“Yes, we agree na hindi pa naman natin nakikita talaga ang katapusan nito,” DOH OIC Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing.

“The virus is here to say. We need to live with the virus. Expectedly, ang numero ng kaso, andiyan pa rin ‘yan,” Vergeire added.

Some health experts believe that the pandemic will drag on despite the easing of restrictions and low number of cases. Vergeire said that the public should look into the mortality rate in the country and the low number of severe cases of COVID-19.

“Our case fatality up until now is still 1.6 percent. Hindi po ‘yan tumaas ng 2 percent. Naike-keep natin at minimum ‘yung namamatay dito sa ating bansa,” she added.

On whether the country should consider COVID-19 pandemic as endemic, Vergeire says we need to meet the criteria such as acceptable number of cases, stable death toll and high level of immunity.

“We can only declare here in the country that we already at that stage of endemicity when we fulfill all of these conditions… Kailangan pagtrabahuhan natin yung ating coverage ng bakuna, maipataas, tumaas ang wall of immunity,” she said.