Craving for Pinoy dishes? Dine at Chicboy Inasal and get a chance to win prizes as high as 150,000AED

This newly opened restaurant in Vendome Palace Hotel, Al Rigga offers Filipino diners a chance to win cash prices in every purchase of “ka-Chicboy” meal set.

Packed with mouth-watering Pinoy dishes that we all crave, Chicboy’s menu offers a taste of home. Indulge your pallet in their delicious take of pancit bihon, batchoy, halo-halo, street foods, seafood bucket and of course, chicken inasal.

They are also adding more Pinoy must-try dishes and delicacies such as ensaladang talong, kansi, and mais con yelo.

“We are extremely proud to have our own brand here in the UAE and more importantly we are over joyed with the reaction and enthusiasm we receive from our customers. As you know having your own brand and operating it is difficult but due to the support our our customers and fans we believe that our efforts are worth while,” said Mr. Shubh, a representative of Chicboy Inasal.

For as low as 49 dirhams, you get to enjoy their “ka-Chicboy” meal which includes a savory chicken inasal with rice which comes with lumpiang gulay, a side dish of your favorite Pinoy street food, and iced tea.

A perfect combo for groups is their 99-dirham meal set which comes with a Seafood bucket good for 2-3 people, pancit bihon, ice tea and one cup of bubble tea. They offer unlimited rice and drinks for this meal set that also serves as your entry to join their Grand Draw.

The draw will take place on the day that Chicboy reaches their 100,000 combo meal sales.

“We also believed that the fast food market at the time had become too corporate and had become all about cutting margins and maintaining bottom lines. We did not want to approach the business with a financial mindset but instead wanted to produce a space where people can bring their family and friends and sit as long as they like instead of just getting their food quickly and leaving as soon as their done eating,” said Mr. Shubh.

25 lucky Chicboy diners will get 25 brand new smartphones, 10 winners will get a chance to win 10,000 dirhams cash, and 3 winners will take home 50,000 dirhams cash. The second prize winner will receive 100,000 AED while the grand winner will receive a cash prize of 150,000 AED. Entries for the draw will come from dine in and take away orders.

Visit any of their branches below or reserve for a party or any occasion by contacting: +971 56 422 1930 . They have a cozy space where food lovers can enjoy, relax, and spend quality time with family and friends.

Mall of Emirates- First Floor Food Court

City Centre Sharjah – First Floor beside Vox Cinema

Al Ghurair Centre – 3rd Floor Food Court

Satwa – Near Roundabout Satwa behind Civil Defense Bldg. Al

Mankhool Road

Fujairah Mall – Inside LULU food court

City Centre Deira – First Floor Food Court

Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Abu Dhabi

Vendome Palace Hotel – Al Rigga, Dubai

Aiko Mall – Dubai Investment Park – 1

You can also enjoy Chicboy meals or satisfy your cravings at home by ordering via Zomato, Noon, Talabat, Smiles, EatEay and Careem.