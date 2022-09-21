25-year-old student murders mom to get Php 636.3M inheritance

A 25-year-old college student in New York City faces a minimum 18 years of prison after murdering his own mother, just to get his inheritance of $11 million (Php 636.3M*).

Jared Eng, 25, pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in Manhattan Supreme Court for the death of his 65-year-old mother, Paula Chin, in 2019.

Eng, a SUNY New Paltz student, slit his mother’s neck and viciously beat her on the head during an argument in their shared Tribeca apartment on Jan. 31, 2019, according to officials.

Together with his 18-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Eng used Chin’s vehicle to clean the flat and transport the disfigured body to a family home in Morristown, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn O’Rourke, Eng’s other girlfriend, then assisted Eng in stuffing the corpse into a garbage can at the property on Feb. 1.

Eng changed the passwords on Chin’s bank accounts and looked for inheritance attorneys after the murder. According to prosecutors, his motivation was to expedite his inheritance of $11 million.

His Google searches included phrases like “DIY bone meal” and “how to dispose of a body.” Eng allegedly stated to his girlfriends in text messages, “It’s done” and “I’m free.”

On February 4, Eng’s older brother Brandon reported Chin missing. The next day, police discovered the victim’s rotting remains in the trash. Bloody rubber gloves and bloodstains were discovered in both New Jersey and New York households by investigators.

“This was a brutal and shocking murder of the defendant’s own mother, and while nothing can undo this tragedy, today’s guilty plea represents an important step towards justice,” sand Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Eng faces a minimum of 18 years in jail and a maximum of life in prison. He was ordered kept without bail and will be sentenced on October 18.

Lopez and O’Rourke were charged with lesser offenses such as concealing a human body. Lopez was released on $100,000 bond, while O’Rourke was released on $50,000 bail. Both lawsuits are still active.

$1 = Php 57.85