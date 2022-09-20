Unruly plane passenger punches window, stirs panic at Dubai-bound flight

Authorities at Dubai Airport detained and deported a man to Pakistan for “erratic behavior” and making a disturbance on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft from Peshawar.

According to reports from Dawn, a male passenger boarded PIA aircraft PK-283 from Peshawar to Dubai on Wednesday. As the plane took off, he began requesting the cabin crew to get him off the plane.

The passenger then began hitting and kicking the chairs and damaging a window shutter, which triggered panic among fellow passengers.

The passenger’s wrists and ankles were bound and he was detained after a long struggle, according to the spokesperson.

Cabin staff assisted the unruly guest through security upon arrival in Dubai. Later, the local authorities notified PIA management, who quickly dispatched a two-person crew from Islamabad to deport the passenger back to Pakistan.

According to the website flyingbynumbers.com, if a plane window breaks, passengers will hear a loud boom and the cabin would rapidly lose air pressure.

A sudden drop in pressure will almost certainly result in sinus discomfort, loud noise, cold, and maybe fog, obscuring eyesight.

The rate of change will depend on the aircraft current altitude, the higher the altitude, the faster the drop in pressure. Passengers’ oxygen masks will automatically drop from the ceiling if the aircraft is over 12-15,000 feet, providing them with breathing air.

While unpleasant, the scenario is nonetheless safe. Passengers should remember to always wear their oxygen masks and to listen to the crew’s instructions.