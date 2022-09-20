Unlicensed driver to pay AED 16,500 due to accident in Al AIn

An unlicensed driver in Al Ain who drove someone else’s car without permission has been ordered to pay the owner AED 16,500 due to an accident that several damaged the vehicle.

The Al Ain Civil Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance that required the unlicensed woman to compensate the owner of the automobile.

Court records state that the man filed a complaint to have the lady pay him AED5,000 to unlock his vehicle and another AED13,000 in compensation for damages.

The man said that the lady, who lacked a driver’s license, stole his automobile. She then got into an accident, which caused damage to the vehicle. While no one was hurt in the accident, the car was still impounded by authorities. The lady was also convicted of driving without a license and causing an accident by the traffic court.

According to the assessment of an engineering expert appointed by the court, the car’s chassis was damaged, and the front end of the vehicle was entirely destroyed. The investigation also suggested that the automobile be taken off the road since it was dangerous for passengers.

The vehicle’s assessed market worth prior to the accident was AED12,000, while the anticipated cost to repair it was AED1500. The defendant was also ordered to pay the plaintiff AED100 for each day the automobile was parked in the garage following the collision.