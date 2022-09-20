UAE to experience humid week with fog formations from September 20-24

The UAE transitions to cooler weather with more humid days and fog formations this week.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) stated that the weather will be humid over several coastal and interior locations from Tuesday through Saturday, with a chance of fog or mist forming by morning. It will also be sunny, with low clouds forming over the East Coast by morning.

By afternoon, selected areas in the country might also experience rainshowers brought about by convective clouds.

Residents may also anticipate mild to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, which can be gusty and cause blowing dust during the day, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/hr and gusting to 40 km/hr.

The coldest temperature reported was at 22.6°C in Al FarFar (Fujairah) on the morning of September 20, Tuesday at around 2:30 am.