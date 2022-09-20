Sharjah Sustainable City begins first phase of villa handovers

Sharjah Sustainable City, an entirely sustainable residential community created by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in collaboration with Diamond Developers, has begun the handover process for homeowners who acquired villas in the project’s Phase 1 phase.

The announcement comes as Sharjah Sustainable City prepares to debut Phase 3, with Phase 1 already totally sold out and Phase 2 rapidly reaching capacity. The developer’s thorough grasp of the UAE real estate market has enabled it to offer desired residences with good facilities at an acceptable price, as well as a shift in appetite among eco-conscious buyers for green homes.

Properties in Sharjah Sustainable City offer the best of both worlds, with gorgeous designs, spacious layouts, excellent amenities, and cutting-edge smart home and energy management technologies. They are an attractive and future-proof investment that also offers an economical and eco-friendly way of living and a high-quality of life.

The new homeowners are being introduced to all parts of the pioneering eco-friendly lifestyle that they have chosen to be a part of as part of the process. This includes an introduction of the various environmentally friendly aspects of their smart houses, such as energy-efficient appliances and rooftop solar PVC panels, as well as a thorough guide on how to minimize and recycle garbage in the neighborhood.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: “Through its inclusive array of real estate and development projects implemented in the emirate, Shurooq has contributed positively to Sharjah’s development journey that produced architectural marvels and modern cultural landmarks.

He added: “The Sharjah Sustainable City project embodies Shurooq’s vision for the future. By launching projects that put safeguarding the environment at the forefront of their priorities, we will ensure better living standards for us and future generations. Furthermore, adopting the latest sustainability technologies in the project reflects our strong commitment towards supporting innovation and creativity, which has become a unique characteristic of Shurooq’s projects.”

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “It gives us great pleasure to be in the process of welcoming our first residents to Sharjah Sustainable City. This is the first step in turning this development from a construction project into the first eco-friendly community in Sharjah, and represents a hugely significant milestone for us all here at SSC. We look forward to introducing our homeowners to a fully sustainable way of life that demonstrates that economic progress and sustainability can go hand-in-hand, ensuring a high quality of life for generations to come. We are proud to be leading the field of sustainable development in the emirate of Sharjah, and it is rewarding to see other real estate projects following suit to implement sustainable best practice as well.”