Queen Elizabeth II finally laid to rest next to Prince Philip

The Queen’s coffin was lowered into a vault in at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, her final resting place, on Monday, September 19 after days of pomp and pageantry. The late monarch who died at the age of 96, was laid to rest next to her husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip.

Th same chapel serves as the resting place of the Queen’s parents and sister, Princess Margaret.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and her coffin traveled first to Edinburgh, Scotland, and then to London, England. There was a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last Wednesday before the coffin began its lying-in-state for several days, allowing members of the public to pay their respects. Several world leaders, kings and princes bid farewell to the longest monarch.

More than 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members and dignitaries, including Joe Biden of the United States were among the 2,000 congregation inside the majestic Westminster Abbey where the funeral was held.

As the congregation sang the national anthem, King Charles appeared to be fighting back tears.

Two-minutes of silence embraces the church towards the end of the service before trumpets rang out before the congregation sang “God Save the King”. Outside, crowds joined in and broke into applause when the anthem was over.

The service ended with a lament lead by the queen’s piper called “Sleep, Dearie, Sleep” which slowly faded to silence.