PBBM recalls fond memories of meeting FL Liza at New York visit

President Bongbong Marcos revealed that New York will always have a special place in his heart, seeing that the place was where he met his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

During his first official engagement of his six-day working tour to the United States, the president reminiscing the beginning of his romance with FL Liza telling supporters at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center that he first met the first lady when he was still a student.

“I was studying at the University of Pennsylvania, in Wharton. In 1986, Liza was already a lawyer. We met each other in court while I was waiting for the resolution of the case of my mother. She (Liza) was there for a visit because she’s a friend of one of our lawyers. She courted me for maybe three years,” said the president.

Marcos quipped that his son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, would not have been born if New York had not existed: “Kaya Sandro magpasalamat ka sa New York. Kung hindi sa New York, wala ka.”

At the same occasion, Marcos spotted several fans wearing shirts with the insignia of the “Kabataang Barangay”, which was established in 1975 by his father’s Presidential Decree No. 684. Residents under the age of 18 were members of the youth organization.

“It’s been a while since I saw a T-shirt like that. Do you know what it stands for? It’s the Kabataang Barangay. It was led by (Sen.) Imee (Marcos) before, my elder sister. But she said, go slow in displaying that shirt because according to Imee, the KB now stands for something different. It’s no longer Kabataang Barangay. It’s already Katandaang Barangay (elderly barangay citizens),” said the President.

