OFWs in Osaka safe in aftermath of Typhoon Nanmadol

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) under the authority of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Osaka, Japan, had been found and were safe.

Following Typhoon Namnadol’s destruction of Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost of four main islands, on Sunday, DMW Secretary Susan Ople directed POLO offices to continually check the situation of all OFWs and be ready to give assistance if necessary.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), a DMW-affiliated body, was also directed to prepare to provide aid.

“POLO-Osaka said 13,904 OFWs under its jurisdiction have been accounted for, are unharmed, and safe,” said Ople, who is currently in New York as part of President Bongbong Marcos’ official delegation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

POLO-Osaka is also in frequent contact with the majority of OFW companies and supervisory agencies in the Kyushu area, according to Ople’s statement.

According to Ople, 5,368 OFWs are in Fukuoka, 660 in Saga, 1,001 in Nagasaki, 2,520 in Kumamoto, 1,607 in Oita, 786 in Miyazaki, and 1,962 in Kagoshima.

Meanwhile, POLO-Tokyo, which has around 22,000 OFWs under its authority, stated that no requests for help had been received as of Monday night.

According to Kyodo News, the typhoon wounded more than 70 people, mostly in the Kyushu area, and impacted 85,000 travelers as Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled more than 450 and 370 flights, respectively.

Until Tuesday night, the typhoon was expected to dump up to 300 millimeters (mm) of rain to Tokai, 250 mm to the Kanto-Koshin area, including Tokyo, and 180 mm to the western region of Kinki.

POLO-Tokyo Welfare hotline +81 70 3630 0167 with Welfare Officer Nico Herrera; and POLO-Osaka Labor Attache Elizabeth Estrada at +81 70 2275 6083, Welfare Officers Pilipina Dino at +81 70 2447 4014 and Dahnia Domado at +81 70 2447 4016, or verification hotline (Marina Mori Alvez) +81 70 2275 6082, according to Ople.