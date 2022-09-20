OFW-employer relations in Saudi to be bridged with deeper cultural understanding – Ignacio

Conflict and abuses may be averted if both overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their Saudi employers thoroughly grasp each other’s cultures, according to Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration chief Arnell Ignacio on Tuesday.

Ignacio advised a deeper cultural orientation for both OFWs and their Arab employers in response to the recent news by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) that the deployment prohibition on OFWs to Saudi Arabia will be lifted beginning November 7.

“Palagay ko, malaking bagay dito ang paigtingin ang orientation sa ating mga kababayan when they go the Middle East. At the same time, hinihikayat natin na magkaroon din ng orientation ‘yung ating mga kapatid na Arab para magkaroon ng mas magandang pagkakapalitan ng unawaan pagdating sa kultura,” said Ignacio in an interview with SMNI News.

Ignacio believes that having a shared knowledge of culture is a good place to start, especially while working in a foreign country. He stated that he is banking on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Philippine government to strengthen measures to secure the rights and welfare of Filipino employees.

“I mean, kung meron tayong aksyon dito, tatapatan nila ng aksyon din sa Saudi Arabia. So, mas naging matibay yung ating relasyon kaya maraming salamat din sa gobyerno ng Saudi Arabia,” he added.

According to DMW Secretary Susan Ople, Saudi Arabia and the Philippine government agreed to create a Technical Working Group to monitor labor reforms and cooperatively address worker issues.

Both countries will implement a Blacklist and a Whitelist of Saudi recruitment agencies and employers; revise the Standard Employment Contract of OFWs to include all guarantees under the Saudi Labor Reform Initiatives, such as insurance for unpaid wages, timely release of salaries through electronic payments, and a pre-termination clause; and hold regular Joint Committee Meetings to ensure full compliance with the agreements and to address challenges in the implementation of the agreements.