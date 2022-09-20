Know the top property-buying tips that you shouldn’t miss in this webinar

We can all agree as Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) that having a place that we can call our own when we go back home to the Philippines is always on top of our life goals. If not a business venture or a dream car, home and property buying is usually one of our top-of-mind investment projects as OFWs.

If you are still undecided or if you are in the process of researching the right steps for buying a property, then you shouldn’t miss the upcoming session of TFT: Usapang OFW on Facebook this coming September 24.

Presented by Philippine Property and Investments Expo (PPIE) 2022, powered by The Filipino Times, the free webinar entitled ‘TFT Usapang OFW: Important property-buying tips you shouldn’t miss’ will be live on Facebook will begin at 12:00 PM UAE Time, 4:00 PM PH Time.

The Filipino Times will be joined by a seasoned real estate expert, the Regional Head of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., Mr. Manuel U. Arbues II. He has already helped many Filipinos, including OFWs, find and build their dream homes in the Philippines.

Apart from knowing the prime locations where you can invest or getting the must know steps when purchasing a property, you can also discover ways on how you can possibly earn from your real estate investment during the webinar.

So, make sure to tune in on Saturday, September 24 (12:00PM UAE Time) on our official Facebook page: The Filipino Times.