KNOW THE LAW: AED 3,000 fine for blocking passage of emergency vehicles in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Interior has asked motorists to make way for emergency vehicles on the road.

The authority requests that motorists give way to emergency, ambulance, and police vehicles in order for them to get at their destinations on time and as quickly as possible.

The ministry also cautioned motorists that breaking this law will result in an AED3,000 fine and 6 traffic points. It will also result in the driver’s car being seized.

