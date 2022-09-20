House OKs postponement of barangay, SK elections on final reading

A bill seeking to postponed the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) for one year has been passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 20.

The initial set date for the BSKE is on Dec. 5, 2022.

With 265 affirmative votes, six negative votes, and three abstentions, the chamber approved on third reading House Bill 4673, which allows the deferment of this year’s BSKE and move its date to the first Monday of December 2023.

The measure also sets the subsequent synchronized BSKE on the first Monday of December 2026 and every three years thereafter.

Once passed into law, incumbent Barangay and SK officials will retain their position on holdover capacity “unless sooner removed or suspended for cause.”

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe earlier said Speaker Martin Romualdez is supportive of the proposal because this would allow the Commission and Elections (Comelec) and the local government units to better prepare for clean and orderly Barangay polls.

Senator Imee Marcos stated her support for the same saying that it will provide the government ample time to apply corrective adjustments to the honoraria of poll workers.

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia said in an interview with local media previously that delaying the polls by at least a year would also incur additional costs of up to P10 billion, and the initially released money to the poll body would not be returned to the executive department, as the commission has fiscal autonomy.

Despite another bill being passed in the Senate, the COMELEC has continued its preparations for the elections.