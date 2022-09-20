Aboitiz encourages business community to invest in PH during Marcos’ visit to New York Stock Exchange

Aboitiz Group CEO Sabin Aboitiz encouraged and pitched the US business community to invest in the Philippines, for them to expand in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

Aboitiz, who also serves as the chairperson for the Philippines’ Private Sector Advisory Council, affirmed to American business leaders and decision makers at the New York Stock Exchange that they support the two-pronged plan of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s “total commitment” to reignite and bolster its relations with the USA and to open up the Philippine economy for foreign investors.

“As a representative of Philippine business, and on behalf of the delegation with us today, I want to thank you for the invitation to be here, in the financial centre of the universe, touching base with our friends in the American business community. We live in uncertain times, but in our corner of the world, the Philippines remains one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies,” said Aboitiz who was part of the 30-man delegation from the Philippines’ business sector, led by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“And with the pandemic now largely out of the way, we are back on that fast track, accelerating out of recovery mode and onto the promising possibilities of the future. Now more than ever, with the dawn of a new era of digital progress, and an environment that has never been more enabling and conducive for business, the Philippines is ripe and open for investment,” he added.

According to Aboitiz, Jaime Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Corp., Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp., Lance Gokongwei of Cebu Pacific, and International Container Terminal Services Inc. chairman and president Enrique Razon were also present at the event. The Philippine delegation also included Metro Pacific Corp. chairman and president Manuel V. Pangilinan, Magsaysay Group president and CEO Doris Ho, and SM Prime Holdings director Hans Sy.

Marcos addressed American business executives at the New York Stock Exchange, urging them to invest in the Philippines.

Following his speech, the President rang the NYSE’s closing bell, signaling the end of the trading session for the day.