2 Pinoys part of Al Ansari’s Summer Raffle Draw winners; Indian expat bags 1-million dirhams

Two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) based in the United Arab Emirates are part of the lucky nine recipients of Al Ansari’s Exchange’s Summer raffle draw prizes.

They were called on stage during Al Ansari’s winner announcement event on Monday, September 19. They were Veronica Press Release Alo Delator and Irene Miramis Ducanes. Irene was emotional during the event after receiving a winning prize of 10,000 dirhams.

The grand winner of this year’s Al Ansari Exchange draw is Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt, who hails from India. He was awarded the symbolic 1-million dirham cheque in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and members of the media.

The awarding was streamed live via the company’s social media platforms.

Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt, an Indian national, became eligible for the draw after sending AED 2,327 through one of Al Ansari Exchange branches.

In addition to the grand prize winner, Sabri Alozaibi, a Yemeni expat, emerged as the winner of a brand-new Mercedes Benz, while Junaid Ahmed Sajjad Zaheer Joiya, an expat from Nepal and Keshar Hum Bahadur Karki, a Pakistani national walked away with half a kilogram of gold each in the latest edition of the Al Ansari Exchange Summer Promotion.

“We are proud to announce another successful annual Summer Promotion concluded in August 2022, witnessing over 7 million entries. We extend our warmest congratulations to Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt, for becoming Al Ansari Exchange’s 9th millionaire. We also congratulate all other campaign winners and express our gratitude to our sponsors Bank Alfalah and Banque de Caire for their support and of course our valued customers for contributing to the success and continuity of this campaign that has been running for 9 years in a row. This achievement is a true reflection of our customers’ trust in our services as we continue to see growth in participation across all the emirates,” said Ali Al Najjar COO of Al Ansari Exchange.

Al Ansari Exchange also gave away 12 “iPhone 13” smartphones during the campaign’s weekly draw, along with a cash prize of AED 95,000 for 8 selected customers.

The 8 lucky winners came from 6 different nations, which may not seem surprising given the diversity of customers Al Ansari Exchange work with regularly.

The 8 winners were Mohamed Abdalla Ali Mohamed Al Ali (UAE), Feroz Adakkaparambil Aboobakker (India), Oualid Hdidou (Morocco), Veronica Press Release Alo Delator (Philippines), Muhammad Tayyab Majeed Abdul Majeed (Pakistan), Charif Rabah (Palestine), Irene Miramis Ducanes (Philippines) and Navas Murikkincheri Kandy (India).

The Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion 2022 ran from 1 June to 31 August 2022. The draw was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange app, digital channels, as well as through any of the company’s more than 220 branches.